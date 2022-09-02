DTE outage numbers - 50,000 homes still without power Friday

DTE has restored power to a majority of customers that lost power after Monday's storm. But, more than three days since power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of people in Metro Detroit tens of thousands still don't have electricty.

According to DTE's outage map, on Friday, 50,790 customers were still without power 90 hours after the storm rolled through southeast Michigan. At one point, DTE had more than 266,000 customers without power - that was more than 10% of its customer base.

According to a note from the utility company, they expect the "vast majority" of those who were affected by the week's storm to have power restored by the end of Friday. Thousands of crews were still in the field by midday.

Much of the outages were reserved for south I-69 and dispersed throughout the tri-county area.

DTE said it had "mobilized" 220 storm teams to "quickly" address the outages that sparked from the storms in a tweet Monday. Repairs were to begin once it was safe to do so.

As with any wide scale outages, DTE warned anyone to avoid downed wires over fears it could electrocute someone. Authorities in Monroe County confirmed one 14-year-old died after touching a live wire.

There was no estimated time of restoration, according to DTE.

The number of affected customers of Consumers Energy was less than half of DTE's total. Many of those without power were west in Jackson, Calhoun, Ingham, and Eaton County.