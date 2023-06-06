DWSD: 90-year-old infrastructure, dry weather to blame for water main breaks in Detroit

The City of Detroit is responding to dozens of broken water mains over the past few days.

You might think it's usually a winter problem when frigid temperatures cause pipes to freeze and burst - but that's not always the case.

There have been 40 recent water main breaks across the city as of Tuesday including on Tuesday at Outer Drive and Greenfield.

Crews have to dig about six feet down to get access to the mains, which range from six to 12 inches.

Bryan Peckinpaugh from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said most of the breaks were in neighborhoods. He said the heat and the extended dry days we've experienced in in the area,

"We've had 17 consecutive dry days," he said. "More water is being used in the neighborhoods, more water for lawns, people are just using more water."

FOX 2: "Who is paying for all the water that is leaking out onto the street?"

"The Capital Improvement Program, we planned for this, and the loss of water in our system," he said.

Peckinpaugh said that most of the water lines in the city are at least 90 years old. He said that his department is working across the city to replace water mains and lines.



