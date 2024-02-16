Early morning violence in Detroit leaves at least 1 dead

ShotSpotter picked up numerous shootings in just several hours around Detroit overnight, including at least one fatal shooting.

The technology detected at least five potential shootings headed into Friday. Four of the five potential shooting scenes were on the city's east side.

In one of those shootings, a 17-year-old boy was killed. Police responded to an alert in the area of Mack and Balfour around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the teen dead in a car that was riddled with bullet holes.

The shooting scene at Mack and Balfour on Feb. 16, 2024

Not long after that, another alert of shots fired came in from the area of 7 Mile and Warwick, which is near the Southfield Freeway on the city's west side. In that incident, a 32-year-old man drove himself to a hospital after he was shot. He is in critical condition. No suspects are in custody.

FOX 2 is waiting for more details about the shootings from Detroit police. Check back for updates later.