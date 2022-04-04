Eastpointe man charged after man killed during fight in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Eastpointe man is facing charges after a fight in Detroit turned deadly Wednesday.
Brandon Xavier White-Ratliff, 26, is accused of killing 30-year-old Lamar Addison after a verbal argument escalated to a physical fight in the 20250 block of Anglin Street.
When police found Addison, he was unresponsive and had suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.
Police said White-Ratliff, who was acquainted with Addison, fled but was arrested later that day.
He was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and felony firearm and remanded to the Wayne County Jail.