Eastpointe man charged after man killed during fight in Detroit

An Eastpointe man is facing charges after a fight in Detroit turned deadly Wednesday.

Brandon Xavier White-Ratliff, 26, is accused of killing 30-year-old Lamar Addison after a verbal argument escalated to a physical fight in the 20250 block of Anglin Street.

When police found Addison, he was unresponsive and had suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police said White-Ratliff, who was acquainted with Addison, fled but was arrested later that day.

He was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and felony firearm and remanded to the Wayne County Jail.