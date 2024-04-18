EB I-96 to close overnight to clean up semi-truck crash near Beck Road

article

Eastbound I-96 will be closed at Beck on Thursday night to clean up a morning semi-truck crash.

The freeway will close around 6:30 p.m. and stay closed until about 3 a.m. Friday for the removal of the truck and debris.

The road was closed for hours Thursday morning after the Aldi truck rolled into the ditch along the freeway before 1:30 a.m. When the road reopened around 6:45 a.m., the truck was still in the ditch.

Circumstances of the crash are unknown at this time.