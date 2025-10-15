Macomb Twp mansion shooting: New video shows gunman opening fire on businessman

New video shows the gunman lying in wait for a prominent Macomb businessman before attempting to kill him in broad daylight.

What we know:

The security camera footage fills in some of the gaps from Tuesday’s shooting in Macomb Township at the home of businessman Eddie Jawad.

At 9:29 a.m. a man can be seen walking slowly through a neighbor’s backyard in dark clothing, and appears to try to climb the wall into Jawad‘s large property.

The suspect waited for 45 minutes and hid between two parked cars in Jawad’s driveway. Then, at 10:14 a.m. as Jawad leaves his residence, the suspect fires shots.

The gunman runs across Jawad’s driveway, continuing to fire shots, more than a dozen, before he runs off.

John Cholette captured video of the suspected shooter.

"We heard the gunshots and saw him jump the wall, go to his car," Cholette said.

FOX 2: "What did you think when you saw all this?"

"I was blown back that this is happening over in Macomb," he said.

What we don't know:

The suspect- may have hurt himself jumping from the wall - as he walked back to his vehicle, parked in front of Cholette’s house.

He sped away in what appeared to be a black Range Rover SUV and was last seen headed east on 24 Mile Road.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the suspect.

We are told by someone who spoke to Eddie Jawad that he is out of the hospital and recovering.

Jawad declined comment when asked if he would like to speak about the incident.