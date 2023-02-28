Edible Arrangements delivery van stolen in Detroit; police looking for suspect

article

A suspect is wanted after stealing an Edible Arrangements delivery van in Detroit earlier this month.

The black and red 2016 Nissan Nv200 was stolen from the 1300 block of W. Eight Mile Road around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 19.

Police recovered the van on Feb. 24 in the 8100 block of W. Fort in Southwest Detroit.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect is asked to contact police at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.