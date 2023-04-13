Eggstravaganza, adults-only night at Mi-Sci, a horror con, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Looking for something to do to enjoy the rest of the beautiful weather before the temperatures dip?

Here's what's going on around Metro Detroit this weekend.

Motor City Legacy Horror Convention & Film Festival

Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16

Sheraton Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus

Meet guests from movies and shows, shop memorabilia from vendors, watch film screenings, and more at this convention for fans of all things horror.

Adult tickets are $25-35. Kids 5-12 are $15. VIP party tickets are also available.

Get tickets.

"Pucks & Paws" Night at Motor City Rockers game

Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Big Boy Arena in Fraser

Bring your pups to a hockey game while helping animals.

Five dollars from each ticket purchased with the promo code "PAWS" will support an animal welfare organization.

Get tickets.

Eggstravaganza

Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Maybury Farm in Northville

Easter may have been last weekend, but the fun is still on at this event for all ages.

Activities include face painting, arts and crafts, egg hunts, and more. Plus, the farm animals will be out.

Find out more.

Michigan Science Center After Dark

Saturday, April 15 from 6-11 p.m.

Michigan Science Center in Detroit

Learn about space from speakers, watch and participate in demonstrations, enjoy drinks, and more at this event for adults only.

Tickets are $35 for museum members and $48 for nonmembers.

Get tickets.

(Photo: Mi Sci)

Straight Farmhouse Ghost Hunt

Saturday, April 15 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Straight Farmhouse in Garden City

Explore this 1866 farmhouse as you look for ghosts with Grimestone Inc. Paranormal Investigations.

Tickets are $55.

Get tickets.

HOMES 6th birthday celebration

Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m.

HOMES Campus in Ann Arbor

HOMES Brewery is celebrating its 6th birthday with a party. Head just outside of Metro Detroit to celebrate with the brewery.

The event includes live music, a beer release, special beer tappings, food, and more.