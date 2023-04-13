Eggstravaganza, adults-only night at Mi-Sci, a horror con, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Looking for something to do to enjoy the rest of the beautiful weather before the temperatures dip?
Here's what's going on around Metro Detroit this weekend.
Motor City Legacy Horror Convention & Film Festival
- Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16
- Sheraton Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus
Meet guests from movies and shows, shop memorabilia from vendors, watch film screenings, and more at this convention for fans of all things horror.
Adult tickets are $25-35. Kids 5-12 are $15. VIP party tickets are also available.
"Pucks & Paws" Night at Motor City Rockers game
- Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.
- Big Boy Arena in Fraser
Bring your pups to a hockey game while helping animals.
Five dollars from each ticket purchased with the promo code "PAWS" will support an animal welfare organization.
Eggstravaganza
- Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Maybury Farm in Northville
Easter may have been last weekend, but the fun is still on at this event for all ages.
Activities include face painting, arts and crafts, egg hunts, and more. Plus, the farm animals will be out.
Michigan Science Center After Dark
- Saturday, April 15 from 6-11 p.m.
- Michigan Science Center in Detroit
Learn about space from speakers, watch and participate in demonstrations, enjoy drinks, and more at this event for adults only.
Tickets are $35 for museum members and $48 for nonmembers.
(Photo: Mi Sci)
Straight Farmhouse Ghost Hunt
- Saturday, April 15 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Straight Farmhouse in Garden City
Explore this 1866 farmhouse as you look for ghosts with Grimestone Inc. Paranormal Investigations.
Tickets are $55.
HOMES 6th birthday celebration
- Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m.
- HOMES Campus in Ann Arbor
HOMES Brewery is celebrating its 6th birthday with a party. Head just outside of Metro Detroit to celebrate with the brewery.
The event includes live music, a beer release, special beer tappings, food, and more.