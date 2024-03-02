Eight people injured when car crashed into Canton Walmart

A woman in a black Jeep SUV ended up inside a Walmart after she drove through one of the entrances Friday afternoon. Several people were injured, including a child, police said.

On Saturday morning, police said that all the victims of the incident are either being treated or have been released, for their non-life-threatening injuries.

In total five patients were transported to local hospitals, including the driver of the vehicle. Three additional individuals were assessed by paramedics on-scene and declined further medical treatment.

Family members told FOX 2 off-camera that the woman suffered a seizure, leading her to crash; she is expected to recover. However, police have not confirmed that as the cause.

Chaos and confusion erupted inside the Canton Township Walmart on Ford Road as the crash took place around 1:30 p.m., according to video footage. The car remained inside the store for several hours.

