Elderly man dies months after alleged attack by DoorDash driver

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The Brief Lloyd Poole, the 75-year-old Wixom man allegedly punched by a DoorDash driver, has died. The suspect, Ryan Turner, was charged with striking Poole last December. Poole, who had yelled at Turner for speeding through the neighborhood, fell and hit his head after being struck.



The elderly man allegedly attacked by a DoorDash driver in Wixom last December, has died.

The backstory:

Lloyd Poole had been left in a coma with part of his skull removed due to brain bleed before succumbing to his injuries last week.

The accused assailant, Ryan Turner, is a 40-year-old DoorDash driver who allegedly punched Poole causing him to fall and hit his head.

Turner will be facing ramped up charges as a result, said the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office in a statement.

"Our office was saddened to learn of Lloyd Poole's passing," the statement said. "We will continue to seek justice for the Poole family. We are reviewing the case against his alleged assailant and may amend charges as appropriate based on the evidence."

Police claim that Poole had yelled at Turner for driving too fast in a Wixom neighborhood. Turner pulled over, got out of his car, the two exchanged words, then a punch.

In 2022, Turner was charged and convicted in a separate road rage assault and, after that, lost his license. Meanwhile, he was driving for DoorDash.

Turner posted a $3,500 bond and was released from custody shortly after the incident. Later, his bond was revoked.

The family was livid when FOX 2 last spoke with them.

"He sucker-punched my dad, and my dad never got up, and he drove away," said Poole's daughter Jen Shaw last January. "(He) could be like this for a day, could be like this for a week, or a year."