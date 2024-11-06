Election 2024: Key Michigan races not yet called

As votes continue to pour in after Election Day, several key races in Michigan have yet to be called Wednesday morning.

Democrat Elissa Slotkin and Republican Mike Rogers are battling to fill the Senate seat left vacant by the retirement of Debbie Stabenow.

After six years representing Michigan in the House, Slotkin is seeking a Senate seat. Rogers formerly represented Michigan in the House from 2000 to 2014, when he announced he would not seek re-election for the 8th District.

Stabenow has held the Senate seat since 2001 and most recently fended off Republican challenger John James in 2018 by 6.5%, the closest U.S. Senate race since her first election in 2000.

The last time a Republican won the race for one of Michigan's two U.S. Senate seats was in 1994, when Spencer Abraham beat Democrat Bob Carr by nearly 10 points. Abraham held the seat for one term before ultimately losing to Stabenow in that 2000 election.

Republican John James is defending his seat for the first time in the 2024 Election.

This election isn't the first time he's faced his Democratic opponent. James beat Carl Marlinga for the 10th House seat by just 1,600 votes in 2022.

The race was extremely close two years ago but is not seen as a toss-up in this election. The 10th District is seen as leaving right but is still expected to be an extremely close race as Democrats have targeted it as a Congressional seat that could be flipped.

Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet and Republican Paul Junge are vying for the House seat left open by Dan Kildee's retirement.

McDonald Rivet spent time in the Michigan Senate and has worked in the state government. Junge, meanwhile, worked in the Trump Administration before running against Elissa Slotkin in 2020 and Kildee in 2022.

Junge has run for congress before, but lost in the past two elections. However, Republicans see the opening as an opportunity. The district, which includes Flint, Saginaw, Midland, and Bay City, as well as other communities, has grown more conservative since 2022’s redistricting.