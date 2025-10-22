Election Day: How to vote in Michigan this November

article

The 2025 general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 4, and in Michigan we're not looking at large statewide issues – but that doesn’t mean we won’t have significant issues on your ballot.

The biggest race in the state comes from the biggest city – Detroit – where Mike Duggan is not on the ballot for the first time in over a decade.

Absentee and mail-in ballots are already going out as the state mails them beginning 40 days prior to each election.

Who is eligible to vote in Michigan?

Before Election Day, you need to ensure that you're registered to vote and that you are eligible to vote in your city.

In order to vote in Michigan, you must live in the state and have established residency for at least 30 days before Election Day.

That means if you've moved within the state of Michigan, you have to re-register. If you’ve moved within the same city, you only need to update your address with the clerk’s office.

You must also be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and not serving time in jail or prison.

First-time voters in Michigan

You must be at least 18 on Election Day to be eligible to vote.

Anyone who turns 18 after Nov. 4 is not eligible to vote in this election.

Minors can register to vote as young as 16, but all that does is make it so those voters are automatically registered to vote when they are 17 ½. It does not allow those voters to cast ballots before they turn 18.

First-time voters have the same rights to vote as established voters – meaning they can vote by mail or in person.

Those voters can submit their ballot by mail early, as long as they are 18 on Election Day.

Check voter registration in Michigan

There are two options for verifying if you are registered - by using your name, birthday, and zip code, or by using your driver's license number and birthday.

Once you fill out the information on the state’s site, it will reveal whether you’re registered to vote and give you information about your voting location including when it’s open, which precinct you’re in, and more details.

If you are registered to vote, you will have the option to view a preview of the ballot, find your clerk's information, and see a map of your polling location. You can also request an absentee ballot through this page.

Check your registration status here.

How to register to vote in Michigan

There are three different ways to register to vote in Michigan. You can register online, by mail, or in person at your clerk’s office.

More than 15 days before Election Day, you can register online, by mail, or in person.

However, we are inside the 14-day window, which means you can only register by visiting your local clerk’s office by providing valid documentation.

Proof of residency includes:

A Michigan driver’s license or state ID

A current utility bill

A bank statement

A paycheck or government check

Other government documents

What you can do:

For residents who want to get a look at what will appear on the ballot, the state has a website with all that information available.

Using this link, fill out the necessary information and a sample ballot will appear.