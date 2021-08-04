Primary election results, suspect dead after Holly Township barricade, Pastor helps curb vaccine skepticism

For incumbents that were on the ballot - it was a good night to be running in the August primary on Tuesday. But for those that were write-in candidates, things were a bit tougher. Mayor Mike Duggan cruised to a first-place primary win in Detroit and will likely face off against Anthony Adams in November.

Janice Winfrey held a large lead over her opponents in the race to serve another term as Detroit's city clerk while Janee Ayers and Coleman A. Young II each carried a little more than 30% of the vote in the at-large bid for City Council.

For incumbents in Detroit's District races, it was a good day. James Tate scored a big first-place win in his District 1 race. Roy McCalister and Angela Calloway both advanced to the November general election in District 2. Scott Benson and Mary Sheffield in Districts 3 and 5 respectively ran unopposed.

In District 4, Latisha Johnson came in first with 31% of the primary vote and M.L. Elrick came in second with 24% of the vote. Fred Durhal edged out Regina Ross 29.9% to 24.2% of the vote in the District 7 race. The District 6 race will be decided in November - its incumbent Councilwoman Raquel Castaneda-Lopez is not seeking another term.

With President Brenda Jones not seeking another term, a lot of spots are open on Detroit's City Council.

Detroit voters also soundly rejected Proposal P, by a 67.3% to 32.7% margin. Advocates for the charter revision said it would have helped cut down on poverty by reorganizing how water and broadband services are paid for. But opponents said it had the potential to bankrupt the city.

In both Pontiac and Taylor, incumbent mayors are using write-in campaigns. Taylor's Rick Sollars, who has been indicted, and Deidre Waterman, Pontiac's first female mayor failed to file campaign finance paperwork or pay fines in time.

Waterman appears to have lost to Tim Greimel with Alexandra Riley in second place to make the general election cut.

In Taylor, Sollars appears to be losing, but it may take up to 14 days to tabulate and have certified, the write-in votes. In the early going, Pastor and former Congressional candidate State Rep. Alex Garza had 35.46% of the vote and City Council Chair Tim Woolley 22.06%. In third place is Jeff Jones with 21.75% and Sollars, as a write-in, sits narrowly behind them as of now.

In Macomb County, Martin Genter and Douglas Wozniak scored nominations for the Democratic and Republican parties respectively in a State Senate race for the 8th District

The race is to fill current Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido's seat.

Sterling Heights sided with Michael Taylor to serve the next four years as mayor. He beat out Ken Nelson.

Warren also approved millage renewals for its streets and roads, as well as for its police and fire protection. So did Shelby Township approve millages for the police and fire pension as well as a police services proposal.

Suspect dead after standoff with police in Holly Township

One man is dead and a woman is in custody after a standoff with police in Holly Township ended early Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say the male suspect died from a gunshot wound hours after the woman surrendered.

The barricade lasted several hours after carjacking suspects that crashed a stolen minivan held up in a home on E. Maple. State police originally attempted a traffic stop after receiving a tip from a caller who saw the stolen vehicle. The suspects fled and police lost sight before coming across a vehicle with crash damage along the side of the road. Further up the road was a second crashed vehicle and stolen minivan in the front yard of a home.

The drivers of the two other vehicles had minor injuries and were transported out of the area. The suspects were observed by troopers running into the occupied home. The homeowners were released unharmed.

Early Wednesday morning, police used a robot to enter the home after negotiations with the suspected gunman failed. They discovered him dead at that time.

Detroit pastor helps twin sisters hesitant about COVID-19 vaccine

Twin sisters Angela and Andrea were against getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Both sisters battled the virus in January and, with the help of some people, changed their minds and got vaccinated.

"It’s very important that we start shifting the way we think about the vaccine. I was hesitant at first, but now I am a believer," Angela Davis. Rev. Dr. John Duckworth helped them see past the conspiracies.

"He brought in medical people, doctors, and nurses, people in the medical field to us. Not only were they knowledgeable, they were accessible and we could call them, we got to hear it, firsthand, tell me about it come out what am I gonna feel like come out, everything like that," Andrea Davis said. The women's aunt also helped convince them to get the vaccine. She suggested they look up Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a renowned viral immunologist who helped develop the Moderna vaccine.

Right now, the Council of Baptist Pastors knows that those who are hesitant aren’t paying as much attention to doctors who are on national television. Instead, they're paying attention to their communities. Fifty churches have teamed up to open pop-up clinics.

Landscaper gets gun pulled on him by angry homeowner

A 61-year-old woman that had been feuding with yard workers this summer pulled out a gun on a landscaper who was working at a mobile home park Tuesday afternoon. Troy police came and arrested the woman before she shot anyone.

"One minute you could be weeding the grass, the next minute you've got a gun pointed at you," said Brian Summers. "Like what is the world really coming to?"

Summers wasn't among the landscapers that had upset the resident woman. She had been upset with workers that had been moving pavers in her yard. But he was still frightened. "I was scared, I ain't going to lie," he said. "If someone pointed a gun at you when you were doing your job, you'd be scared too."

"(You) shouldn't have done what you did, because now look where (you are). Consequences and repercussions in my book." Another option, a better one - she could have called Troy police - they deal with these dispute calls all the time and can send an officer to defuse the situation. "Now she's sitting in our jail for the night and going to be in front of a judge tomorrow morning," said Sgt. Jason Clarke, Troy police.

Two-thirds of Michigan deer had COVID-19 antibodies in federal study

It appears not even Michigan deer are safe from a COVID-19 infection if exposed to the virus, a new federal study found. In a federal survey of coronavirus in white-tailed deer in Michigan, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania, the U.S. Department of Agriculture detected evidence of the virus in 33% of cases.

In Michigan deer, two-thirds of those tested came back positive.

A total of 481 samples were collected between January of 2020 and March of 2021, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said. The agency cautioned against generalizing the data to represent the state's entire deer population.

Exposed deer are not known to be playing a major role in the transmission of COVID-19. Game meat from an animal that has antibodies also poses no danger to humans.

A new mental health initiative is launching Wednesday in Oakland County when the Oakland Community Health Network and law enforcement from several agencies partner up to better crisis intervention calls Mayor Mike Duggan and FEMA officials will be walking residents step-by-step through the process of applying for flood relief after storm damage from late June. Another MI Shot to Win announcement is being made Wednesday today at 10 a.m. The lottery has handed out cash prizes to more than a dozen recipients so far. A 24-year-old Detroit man who was last seen Tuesday morning left his home and hasn't been seen since. His family says he's been depressed and fear he may harm himself. The public is asked to be on the lookout for Syed Akil. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a roundtable discussion in Flint to discuss public safety with mid-Michigan officials.

Our great stretch of weather continues Wednesday with temperatures getting ever-so-slightly higher at 83 degrees. Temperatures will gradually increase further this week and a stray storm is possible this weekend.

Women’s 400m hurdles: US wins Olympic gold and silver in fastest race ever recorded

One of the Tokyo Olympics’ most anticipated rivalries lived up to the hype after two U.S. track stars ran their fastest times ever — breaking world records for the women’s 400-meter hurdles.

U.S. athlete Sydney McLaughlin smashed the world record and Dalilah Muhammad broke it as well in an American 1-2 finish. McLaughlin came from behind after the last hurdle to claim the gold in 51.46 seconds, quicker than the 51.90 time she set at the Olympic trials when she was the first woman to run under 52 seconds. Muhammad's time of 51.58 also would have been a world record.

"Iron sharpening iron," McLaughlin said of her latest showdown with Muhammad. "Every time we step on the track, it's always something fast."

McLaughlin, 21, and Muhammad, 31, have been trading the record for two years.