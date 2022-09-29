Election worker charged with crimes after sticking USB into voter registration book

An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines Township precinct, though it was "extremely egregious and incredibly alarming," Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said.

"It is a violation of public trust and of the oath all election workers are required to take," Lyons said.

James Holkeboer was charged with using a computer to commit a crime and falsifying records, the county prosecutor said.

Holkeboer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

The electronic poll book contains voter registration data, including confidential information, Lyons said.

She said the poll book was not connected to vote tabulation equipment or the internet.