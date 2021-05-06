Empty the Shelters: Fees slashed at Oakland County Pet Adoption Center this week

article

If you're looking for a new best friend, now is a good time.

Adoption fees have been reduced at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center in Pontiac through Friday.

Thanks to the Bissell Empty the Shelters program, dog adoption fees are currently $25 and cats are $15. All pets are microchipped and spayed or neutered.

"Pets make wonderful companions and there is no better time to bring home a pet," said Bob Gatt, center manager. "The Bissell Pet Foundation continues to be a generous partner and we are grateful for its support during the pandemic."

The shelter is only taking appointments from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Call 248-858-1070 to schedule an appointment. A driver’s license or state ID and application are required to adopt.

The shelter is at 1200 N Telegraph Rd., Building 42 E in Pontiac.