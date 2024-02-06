Endangered missing infant out of Auburn Hills • Jury deliberations Day 2 • Leaders condemn WSJ editorial

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for an Auburn Hills one-month-old.

The infant, Eliza Prowell-Smith, is believed to be with her mother – 32-year-old Amanda Prowell, according to police. The child and the mother were last seen on Friday, at the 2300 block of South Blvd. in Auburn Hills.

Eliza is described as African American with black hair and brown eyes, according to the advisory.

Eliza Prowell-Smith (Provided by the Auburn Hills Police Department)

It was reported to police that Amanda assaulted a family member at the residence on Friday, with Eliza present.

On Monday, "it was discovered that Amanda and Eliza had not been seen or heard from since the incident and were reported missing by family," according to the Auburn Hills Police Department. "Amanda has a long history of mental illness and (is) not stable enough to care for a child. It was reported that this infant was not born in a hospital, has no documented birth record, and has not been seen by a doctor."

Amanda Prowell (Provided by the Auburn Hills Police Department)

The mother does not have a cell phone or a vehicle; it is unknown if she left in a car or on foot, police said. Detectives were told that Amanda's two other children had been removed from her care due to her mental state.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-4444.

The jury deciding Jennifer Crumbley's fate

Deliberations will continue for a second day in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter charged in the deaths of four teens murdered by their son.

We don't know which way the jury is leaning, but we can get a peek into how they may be weighing the case against Crumbley, based on what is known of the jurors as well as the questions they asked the court during deliberations on Monday.

Many are gun owners. Many are also parents. They have also sought clarity on the two theories the prosecution must use to prove that Crumbley was grossly negligent in the parenting of her son before he went on a rampage in November 2021.

But the most insightful question came in the afternoon when they asked about evidence they can weigh when looking at how the shooter got the gun. FOX 2 spoke to an attorney and a law professor about how they view the case.

Community leaders condemn WSJ editorial

Police patrols in Dearborn are on alert after a Wall Street Journal opinion piece referred to the city as 'America's Jihad Capitol.' Community leaders and Muslim advocacy groups are defending the city, which has the largest Muslim population in the US.

"How dare you talk about this community and say that we are a jihadist state," said Nabih Ayad, Arab American Civil Rights League. Arab American leaders are demanding a retraction from the Wall Street Journal after the paper published the opinion piece Friday.

Mariam Charara is with the Arab American Civil Rights League. "Words have consequences," Charara said. "The inflammatory and dehumanizing language you served as fuel for fire that ignites the bigotry, intolerance, and ultimately violence against innocent civilians we have seen in this country."

Many other civil rights leaders from Detroit and around Southeast Michigan also attended the conference.

Youths allegedly harassed in Lathrup Villiage

While doing community service work in Lathrup Village, a youth mentoring program says it's getting harassed. "Definitely racism," said Mark Watts, the president of Boys 2 Men – a non-profit organization that works to empower young boys.

Residents of Lathrup Village have taken to a couple of Facebook groups to post things against the program members. Some have said "'why are these boys walking around our city, and who’s paying them?'" Watts said. "They weren’t just walking around the city, they were actually cleaning up City Hall. They were doing some work with the seniors."

Boys 2 Men has adopted a senior program with the Lathrup Village Police Department, "where the boys would go to the different seniors' homes every day and plant trees, do yard work," Watts added. "Our boys are paid through us and Michigan Works."

Watts said some of the badgering has been severe. "The boys were followed, pictures were taken of them," he said. "These are minors. Pictures were posted on social media of them working at various places. One of them was actually at our mayor’s house."

Car goes airborne in Detroit

A driver went airborne on Monday after using an empty car hauler as a ramp, launching his vehicle into a light pole. The incident took place around 11 a.m. on 8 Mile near Livernois in Detroit, right in front of two autobody shops. It was caught on video.

"Throughout the 20 years (we've been here), we've never seen anything like this," said Ali Chami, the co-owner of Palace Auto. The driver, in a Chevy Impala, switched to the right lane just in time to drive onto the car hauler – only to tumble off.

"We heard a big bang outside, we came running out," Chami said. "(I) seen the Impala go on the truck, and just flip over, and crash into this pole." The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance; his condition is unknown. Onlookers say he did not appear to be seriously injured.

"He got up and he walked, and we even tried to trade his car in," Chami said. It is still unclear what caused the crash in the first place.

Our warm-up continues Tuesday with clear skies expected for much of the day in Southeast Michigan. We're looking at near-record temperatures by the end of the week.

Do not wear your Apple Vision Pro headset while driving, company says

Following the release of Apple Vision Pro, many consumers have been spotted testing out the device in any way they can. Some of the more alarming examples have been people wearing the spacial computing headset while driving.

Two videos have already gone viral of people wearing and using the new headset while driving the new Tesla Cybertruck. In both videos, the drivers can be seen controlling their headsets with their hands lifted off the wheel.

The other video shows a man doing the same thing before police vehicles can be seen with their lights on apparently looking to pull him over.