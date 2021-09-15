Erebus adds 2 new haunted attractions to terrify you this Halloween season

article

Erebus added two new haunted attractions to terrify guests this season.

Wander through Attack on Area 51 and experience aliens who have been the subjects of gruesome scientific experiments for decades. Then head to The Chop House where you'll find Miss Patty hard at work creating her meat pies.

Now in its 22nd season, the four-floor haunted house in Pontiac is always expanding to create more terror for you to experience.

Erebus is open now. Click here to see the full schedule and buy tickets.

There is also an escape room that allows you to experience Erebus sans the fear. Find out more here.

