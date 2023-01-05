Ethan Crumbley due in court for monthly Oxford High School shooting jail hearing

Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley will appear in court Thursday for his monthly jail hearing.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Crumbley, 16, has been at the Oakland County Jail since the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting instead of Children's Village, where juvenile offenders usually go.

Because of his age, each month a judge must review his placement at the jail. These hearings are virtual and tend to be quick, and he is expected to remain in the jail.

Crumbley pleaded guilty to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony last year.

Prosecutors are seeking a life without parole sentence for the teen.

Since he is a minor, Crumbley will not automatically be sentenced to life without parole. He instead gets another hearing on Feb. 9, 2023, where factors such as his age, life circumstances, and crime circumstances will be considered.