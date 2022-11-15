Life without parole sought for Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley

article

Prosecutors are seeking a life without parole sentence for Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of shooting and killing four classmates at Oxford High School last year.

A court filing Monday disclosed this plan.

Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony last month.

During his plea, he admitted that he gave his father money to buy him the gun used in the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting. His father, James, and mother, Jennifer, are both facing involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from the shooting.

Because of his age, Crumbley will not automatically be sentenced to life without parole. He instead gets another hearing on Feb. 9, 2023, where factors such as his age, life circumstances, and crime circumstances will be considered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.