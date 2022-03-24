Ethan Crumbley in court, an emergency meeting in Pontiac, Redford murder victim a local Detroit rapper,

The monthly hearing where a judge considers whether Ethan Crumbley should remain in Oakland County jail or be moved to a juvenile detention center Thursday.

In accordance with the law that requires minors being held in adult facilities be evaluated each month, the accused Oxford school shooter will appear in court Thursday to await a decision from Judge Kwame Rowe.

The Oakland County circuit court judge decided after a February hearing to keep Crumbley in adult jail based on the teen's mental state and officials' inability to guarantee he wouldn't become a target of other residents at the Children's Village.

"This Court, having heard the testimony of the witnesses, and having reviewed all exhibits and briefs finds that Defendant's current placement at the Oakland County jail is appropriate; therefore, Defendant's motion to transfer Defendant to Children's Village is DENIED…" read a filing released March 1.

The 15-year-old has been incarcerated since the shooting incident where he allegedly murdered four teens and injured several others in a rampage through his school. He faces 24 charges including terrorism.

His attorney previously argued his isolation at the jail could worsen his mental state.

However, the teen was said to be eating normally, reading books, playing video games, and talking to others like his counselor. "As such, this Court is not persuaded that Defendant's isolation is having a negative impact on his current mental health," declared the judge.

Detroit judge accused of abusing court powers

A 59-page report from the Judicial Tenure Commission is accusing 36th District Court Judge Kahlilia Davis of a broad range of misconduct, expanding on the group's initial March 2020 complaint that alleged the official held court proceedings without the hearings properly on record.

Davis first found herself on the hot seat after she failed to show up for work in 2017. Since then, she's been accused of contempt of court powers interfering in the work and livelihood of a process server for the court, and even lying under oath.

The commission's latest report is an expansion of their first complaint from March 2020. They will recommend discipline to the Michigan Supreme Court has it presses its case.

Davis was suspended in June 2020 by the Michigan Supreme Court due to the nature of the allegations, and has not been on the bench since.

Lawmakers unveil $4.8B in spending for water infrastructure

Michigan lawmakers late Wednesday unveiled and began passing a massive $4.8 billion mid-year spending plan, one that will upgrade long-neglected infrastructure including water pipes, dams, roads and parks.

The legislation is the product of months of negotiations between the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration over how to spend an unprecedented billions of discretionary pandemic funding that was enacted by Congress and President Joe Biden last year. The governor will sign the bills that legislators plan to approve Thursday, following an initial unanimous vote by the House budget committee Wednesday night.

The measures contain more than $1.7 billion to provide safe, clean water — replacing lead pipes, fixing septic systems and combating "forever chemicals" known as PFAS, according to a one-page summary provided by House Republicans. There is $300 million for dam safety, including $250 million for disaster relief and repairs in the wake of dam failures that led to Midland-area flooding in 2020.

The plan has more than $380 million for road and bridge repairs and pump stations to prevent highway flooding; $250 million to improve state parks and recreations areas; $200 million for local parks; $250 million to expand broadband access; and $100 million to expand access to affordable housing.

7-year-old's murder in Pontiac prompts emergency meeting

An emergency meeting to address gun violence was held in Pontiac Wednesday night following the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl who was on her way home from school. Aria Jackson's "memory will live forever, we will never forget," said Pastor Douglas James.

But it was for a different future that Mayor Tim Greimel pleaded for during the meeting at Robert Bowens Center, where community members poured in. "It's got to stop, it’s got to stop now, and it must stop here," he said.

Activists discussed the importance of building a community center for kids, as well as having deescalation and anti-violence classes. Greimel also said the city would be using a more collaborative approach between the mayor and council representatives and organizations within the community.

FBI statistics show a troubling rise in crime, with 35 homicides in 2021, including eight children in Pontiac. In 2010, there were only 10 homicides.

Redford murder victim believed to be local Detroit rapper

A man was murdered and the suspect fled in the victim's truck. Police are unraveling what took place on Five Mile Road, just west of Telegraph in Redford. Friends tell FOX 2 that the victim, who was in his 30s, was local rapper named Bones Consistent - who has a popular following on social media.

It started when police got a call at 1 a.m. early Wednesday morning of shots fired. They entered unit number one, normally - a hair and nail place, only to find a man shot dead inside. Cameras from the nearby business only show a vehicle driving into the parking lot. Hours later Redford police found the victim's vehicle but not the suspect.

A friend of Bones did not want to be on camera but said that just hours before the murder he was with Bone in the unit making some music. He said they didn’t seem to be any problem.

Redford police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. If you see him - or have information about this murder - call 911.

What else we're watching

From stranger to savior, a Detroit woman's desperate plea online made it to an eventual donor for a much-needed kidney last November when Alexandra McCarthy traveled from Kentucky to Henry Ford Health for preliminary blood work. The recipient, Kyra Taylor, will get her new organ April 27. A Lapeer County woman couldn't believe what she saw when she looked at her driveway : a kangaroo. Later discovering his name was Douglas, she spoke with the owner Wednesday after videos of the animal went viral. Over the past year, 170,000 Michigan residents applied for scholarships through the state's Future for Frontliners program. Gov. Whitmer has touted the program since creating it at the onset of the pandemic to reward those who risked infection to work. The Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce is expected to release the state's report card at its annual State of the Region conference. The report will explore the economic impacts of COVID-19 on employment, consumer habits, and industry sectors. A Michigan state senator was sentenced to a year of probation after inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner while seeking treatment for COVID-19. State Sen. John Bizon of Battle Creek must also pay $1,130 in court costs and fines.

Daily Forecast

It's going to be another chilly day in Michigan Thursday with temperatures peaking in the high 40s and chances of rain throughout. It won't rain quite as hard as Wednesday, but people should still expect some moisture.

Medical marijuana does not help with anxiety, depression, doubles risk of addiction, study says

A recent study found that medical marijuana fails to improve symptoms of pain, anxiety and depression and effectively doubles the risk of developing addictive symptoms and cannabis use disorder (CUD).

The study, published by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital on March 18, also noted that up to one in five users of cannabis may develop CUD.

"There have been many claims about the benefits of medical marijuana for treating pain, insomnia, anxiety and depression, without sound scientific evidence to support them," said Professor Jodi Gilman in a news release.

At least 1.4 million Americans are using marijuana for their health, according to an Associated Press analysis of states that track medical marijuana patients.

And while marijuana has been shown to help ease pain and a few other health problems, two-thirds of U.S. states have decided pot should be legal to treat many other conditions with little scientific backing.