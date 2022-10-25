Ethan's guilty plea on terrorism charge gives all 1,800 Oxford High School victims chance to address shooter

article

One day after Ethan Crumbley admitted to killing four fellow students inside Oxford High School, parents of students who were in the halls that day are finding just a little bit of justice.

Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 counts against him, withdrawing an insanity defense and instead accepting guilt for his involvement in the mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021.

The 16-year-old accepted guilt to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

The terrorism charge is the first time that a charge like this has stuck at the state level and has major implications on the 1,800 students in the school that day.

Among them was Andrea Jones' son, Griffen. He's now a senior at the high school and was in the hallway when the gunfire erupted, terrorizing the school and community.

"It changes you it changes your life it’s never the same," Jones said. "It's terrorism on any level no matter how you look at it. Anyone in the building is a victim."

