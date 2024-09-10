Ex-employee sets co-workers on fire • Wedding burnouts lead to impounded car • Presidential debate preview

Two people are recovering after Detroit police say a former employee set their vehicle on fire on Monday.

The suspect returned to his former job, an auto parts manufacturer in Southwest Detroit, doused the vehicle with gas as his former co-workers were getting out to clock in, and allegedly set it on fire.

"I think this is vicious and unwarranted," said Dennis Richardson, the chief investigator with Detroit Fire.

According to police, the suspect believed the women had something to do with his firing. Both women suffered burns on their face, neck, shoulders and upper torso. They’re in the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect tried to flee, but a witness stopped him until police arrived.

"Someone who is willing to resort that kind of violence could have used that violence on you as well, but we are very appreciative, that citizen is certainly a hero," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

The suspect could face attempted murder charges for the crime.

Presidential debate preview

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will go head-to-head tonight during the first debate since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

ABC News will host the event with David Muir and Lindsey Davis as moderators.

The Associated Press was provided a copy of the rules ahead of the debate, and they report the parameters in place for the September 10 debate are nearly the same as they were for the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden.

That means there won’t be an audience or live microphones. Muted mics was a point of contention between the two campaigns, and one that Harris’ campaign says is to her disadvantage.

ABC News says the candidates will stand behind lecterns, will not make opening statements and will not be allowed to bring notes during the 90-minute debate, the Associated Press reports.

The debate will start at 9 p.m.

Police impound wedding guest's car for burnouts

A wedding celebration ended Sunday with a guest's car on a tow truck after burnouts caught on video.

Tires were screeching, smoke rising and passengers were hanging out of windows from burnouts in the Ever Fresh Market parking lot on Ann Arbor Trail in Dearborn Heights.

"You know it’s one thing to be dumb. It’s another thing to be dumb in public," said Paul Vanderplow, with Dearborn Heights police. "A couple of individuals decided they wanted to impress people and they decided to start driving in a rather erratic and dangerous manner on a parking lot and created quite a stir within the area."

Police said within minutes of the reckless driving on the freshly paved parking lot, they were getting calls. A license plate number was used to track the car to a nearby wedding, where it was towed away.

Video showed guests surrounding the car as it was loaded up onto the truck. Now police are working to ticket the driver and find the other involved vehicles and drivers.

Priority Waste penalties could be coming

Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon said his municipality plans to fine Priority Waste when the company does not pick up trash, recycling, or yard waste.

"Any call that is not responded to within 24 hours will be fined $50, and we will subtract that from the bill that we pay at the end of every month," he said.

This move comes after numerous complaints about trash pickup being missed around Metro Detroit when Priority took over GFL routes. Part of the problem is the fleet of dilapidated trucks the new owners took over.

"We believe that our residents deserve us to stand up and say, 'OK, it’s enough. We've had enough,'" Cannon said.

Clinton Township pays $300,000 every month for their trash service.

The company says they're on fixing the issue and promised that outstanding trash pickups will be made over the next five days.

"The proper trucks are here, and they've been fixed," said Matt Allen, the spokesperson for Priority Waste. "They've been retrofitted with the cameras and computer technology, and they're going to be going out into the community over the next five days to get everything done in sequence."

Allen doesn't anticipate any fines will be handed out.

"We've made unprecedented steps, and we're going to continue to work at that very diligently and deliberately until we get it done," he said.

Northern Lights forecast

Look up tonight! Michigan could get a glimpse of the Northern Lights thanks to a coronal mass ejection (CME) that happened early Sunday.

According to NOAA, the aurora may be seen as low as New York to Wisconsin to Washington state, with the view line for Michigan extending to the lower to mid-part of the state on Tuesday night.

Based on the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center's outlook for Tuesday night, the greatest chance of seeing the aurora borealis in Michigan will be in the Upper Peninsula.

Of course, weather could spoil those chances. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Marquette shows a chance for showers and clouds on Tuesday in the UP.

The warm-up continues.

Legendary actor James Earl Jones, iconic voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

Actor James Earl Jones, who famously voiced "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader and Mufasa in "The Lion King," has passed away.

Deadline and Variety reported that the 93-year-old died this morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York.

His agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed Jones died Monday morning at home. The cause was not immediately clear.

The Emmy, Tony, and Honorary Oscar winner has voiced the Star Wars character since its inception in 1977 and most recently starred as Darth Vader in the new Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Jones was born by the light of an oil lamp in a shack in Arkabutla, Mississippi, on Jan. 17, 1931. His father, Robert Earl Jones, had deserted his wife before the baby's arrival to pursue life as a boxer and, later, an actor.

When Jones was 6, his mother took him to her parents' farm near Manistee, Michigan. His grandparents adopted the boy and raised him.