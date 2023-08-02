Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith accepts plea deal

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday to three felonies.

Smith pleaded guilty to official misconduct in office, tampering with evidence in a civil proceeding, and conspiracy to commit forgery. As part of that plea, he must pay $25,000 in restitution to the forfeiture funds authorities say he stole from.

Authorities say Smith, along with others, used the funds to throw parties, put a security system on his home, and more.

"No one is above the law, regardless of what office they serve. The former prosecutor severely abused his position of power and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the people of Macomb County. Those charged with upholding the law should be held to the highest ethical standards," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "Eric Smith violated the public trust and tainted the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office."

Derrick Miller, 39, pleaded guilty in 2022 to a Public Official Refusing or Neglecting to Account for County Money, a misdemeanor, as part of the scheme with Smith to hide the accounts and the spending.

RELATED: Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith sentenced to 21 months, fined $20,000

Ben Liston, 61, the former Macomb County chief assistant prosecutor, pleaded guilty in 2020 to three charges of Willful Neglect of Duty by a Public Officer holding a public trust. Liston, under his plea agreement, relinquished his law license, was ordered to pay $16,000 in restitution for his crimes, and will serve two months in jail.

William Weber, 42, a private contractor, falsified an invoice to misrepresent a security system installation as having been for a county property when it was actually installed at Smith's home. He pleaded guilty in 2021 to Conspiracy to Commit a Legal Act in an Illegal Manner. Weber was ordered to pay $23,960 in restitution to the county.