Ex-Oxford School Board members allege district 'failed to take action' and prevent mass shooting

Two former members of the Oxford School Board say the district failed in its effort to protect students and have not been transparent about the steps it took before four students were murdered in 2022.

Former Board President Tom Donnelly and former Board Treasurer Korey Bailed who both recently resigned from their positions plan to come forward with allegations against the school district Monday. Both resigned out of frustration, a release said.

"I’m tired of being kicked in the teeth by people who just want to know the truth," said Donnelly. "If Oxford Strong means anything, it has to be more than just enduring the pain. It has to include being able to handle the truth."

A news release from the two said that the community had been led to believe the district "did everything right and a bad thing still happened."

"But they have not been given all the facts."

MORE: Ven Johnson says Oxford High School missed 'stop signs' before shooting

Along with Donnelly and Bailey, the two will be joined by former Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner and Attorney Bill Seikaly. They'll discuss the details at 1 p.m. Nov. 28.

Seikaly told FOX 2 the press conference was "for the public" and said both ex-officials he was representing felt they needed to resign in order to be more transparent. They met with families of the victims over the weekend.

"Yesterday, meeting with families and the victims was a very emotional, very difficult thing for Mr. Donnelly and Mr. Bailey to go through and I think likely for the families and victims to listen to," he said. "But it was a necessary part of that healing process."

After both resigned from the board, Seikaly said they worked out the best way to "come clean," which prompted them to reach out to the attorney.

Four students - Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, and Hana St. Juliana - were killed after a teenager later identified as Ethan Crumbley went on a rampage on Nov. 30 last year. He's already pled guilty to murder charges.

However, much of the drama that has played on in the fallout of the mass shooting has happened at the district, which has been the center of controversy over claims it hasn't been open about steps it took to protect students. It also repeatedly declined offers for a public investigation by the attorney general.

"This has gone on long enough. I couldn’t take the Oxford stonewalling and lack of accountability any more," said Bailey. "They never though a school shooting would happen here and they failed to take action to prevent it."

RELATED: Oxford Schools Superintendent resigns, placed on medical leave

The one-year anniversary of the tragedy is this Wednesday.