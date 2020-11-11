Ex-Sen. Virgil Smith gets probation in plea deal for shooting up ex-wife's car while naked in 2015

In 2015 former Michigan Senator Virgil Smith (D) was arrested for shooting his ex-wife's Mercedes in the middle of the night while he was naked.

Finally on Wednesday came a conclusion: Smith pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of personal property over $20,000 and reckless use of a firearm and was placed on probation until March.

"My client had been drinking, took that gun and did something he'll regret the rest of his life, we are not trying to excuse it," said David Steingold, Smith's attorney.

It was a salacious story with several legal twists and turns impacting ex-senator Virgil Smith and his ex-wife Anistia Thomas. Smith and his attorney did not deny that when his ex showed up at his house when Smith was with his girlfriend, he shot up Thomas's car

"Had this woman not committed an illegal entry into the house, if she did not come over to her ex-husband's home, knowing he had a guest in the house and barging her way in, we are not having this conversation," Steingold said.



The prosecution disputed that claim.

"There was a dispute as to why she ended up there and how she ended up there," said the assistant prosecutor. "It was resolved by way of plea."

In 2015 Smith's ex-wife claimed the two fought after Thomas went to his house and found his new lover in the bed naked.

Virgil Smith and his ex-wife Anistia Thomas.

Thomas, the ex-wife testified, "I snatched the sheet off her, he pulls on me, we wrestle. He punches me in my face a few times."

Smith's girlfriend at the time testified claiming the ex-wife was being violent.

"She was trying to get to me," she testified at the time.

Judge Lawrence Talon kept the plea deal worked out with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in place and offered advice for any person who finds themselves in a domestic dispute.

"I hope that you and everyone involved has had time to reflect on what happened, and everyone's behavior and the relationships between everyone and I hope everyone's made a decision to move on," Talon said.

Smith had already served 10 months in jail prior to Wednesday's sentencing. Judge Talon gave Smith credit for paying restitution, court costs, and other fees, but he was ordered to pay $10 a month for a supervision fee.

As you might expect Smith also can't see his ex-wife. FOX 2 asked his attorney if Smith plans to run for office again eventually, he didn't shut down that idea completely.



