Explosion levels condo • Transnational gangs hit more homes • Donors help save Howell Nature Center

Two people suffered critical injuries, and several others had minor injuries after a home explosion Tuesday evening in Orion Township.

"I was on the computer and there was a shockwave. The screen popped out at me and everything came off the walls," neighbor Scully Hirsack said. "I ran outside and saw that the corner unit was just gone."

A suspected gas leak led to the explosion around 6:30 p.m. at Keatington New Town Condominiums on Waldon between Joslyn and Baldwin Roads. It was a sound that could be heard and felt for miles.

The blast leveled one home and damaged other nearby homes. After the explosion, two people in their 70s were missing. They were later located alive, but with critical injuries.

Officials said one home exploded, damaging other nearby condos. Since the explosion happened after dark, the scene will need to be evaluated Wednesday.

Transnational gangs hit more Oakland County homes

Gangs believed to be from South America continue to burglarize homes in Oakland County, authorities said.

There have been at least four reported incidents throughout Novi where unknown suspects have broken into homes through windows and stolen items inside. In each of the four home invasions that police are investigating, the suspects approached the targeted home either via wooded areas or large fields that are located behind the residences.

The break-in methods are similar to other incidents announced by the Oakland County Sheriff last year, who warned the public that high-end homes were being broken into by suspects using jammers for disrupting home security systems that are connected to the home's Wi-Fi.

From there, they frequently steal money, jewelry, wallets, purses, and small safes.

In a letter sent to the Maybury Park Estates neighborhood association, police told residents they were "fairly confident" that individuals from South America were responsible for the break-ins.

"These groups work across the country in 4-5 person teams and typically target homes that are secluded or that back up to wooded areas or golf courses. The reason for this is that it presents an easy escape route and reduces the chances that these crews will be seen by other homeowners," the letter read.

Before breaking in, the suspects are known for scouting out potential homes by observing the patterns of residents before attempting to enter.

Donors help save Howell Nature Center

Thanks to the help of donors, the Howell Nature Center's rehab clinic is reopening.

Last month, the center that helps rehab injured and orphaned wildlife was forced to close due to money issues caused by the rising cost of food, medicine, and utilities. Typically, the center helps about 300 animals, but it has only cared for around 30 since the closure.

When the community learned about the struggles the Howell Nature Center was facing, many people opened their checkbooks to help. With the assistance of just over 1,000 donors, the center has exceeded its goal to raise $100,000, and the clinic will reopen later this week. Those donations came from all over Michigan, with some money coming from as far as Florida.

"When they (staff) went out to the mailbox to retrieve our mail there were over 40 checks in the mail yesterday alone," said Tina Bruce, the CEO of the nature center. "I did not anticipate by any stretch of the imagination that the rally would be this quick or this enormous."

Along with reopening the clinic to serve more animals, the center will be able to rehire some of the staff it was forced to let go.

"I am so excited for the nature center," Bruce said.

Marijuana prices hit new low

The price for an ounce of marijuana reached its lowest price since Michigan legalized pot for recreational use among adults.

According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulator Agency, the average retail price for an ounce of flower is $73,99 in October, which is down nearly $20 from September.

The state marijuana industry is among the country's most robust with Michigan ranking the highest in sales per capita. Since buying weed was legal in Michigan, the cost of pot has plummeted.

Four years ago, an ounce cost $287.92.

First reported by Crain's Detroit Business, the steep drop in prices is expected to put further pressure on local dispensaries competing with an oversaturated market and too much supply.

Michigan's booming pot sales has led to tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue for the state, including $87 million for municipalities with at least one dispensary.

Fired Livonia wrestling coach accused of grooming students

Emotions are running high after a longtime wrestling coach was fired from Livonia's Franklin High School for allegedly grooming students.

A school board meeting Monday became continuous when a speaker read a statement accusing Dave Chipola of misconduct.

"This is the true story of former student at Livonia Franklin who was groomed as a child by David Chiola, starting when she met him at 13 years old," the speaker said, reading a statement.

Supporters of the former Franklin coach said the allegations should be reserved for human resources and not a public forum.

"To bring it into a public forum without any kind of vetting of what happened that night is gross negligence," said another speaker. "I am a marine, and I had the building blocks from my wrestling days at Franklin, and I have Dave Chiola to thank for that."

Chiola also spoke at the meeting, saying that his firing right before the season started was poorly handled.

"I’m not going to stand idly by and let my name get dragged through the mud," he said. "Ironically, my character was questioned, but I was also asked to lie, and say that I was resigning because of personal problems. Anybody who truly knows me, knows I would never abandon my team with a week before the season unless something was wrong with my daughter."

When FOX 2 reached out to the school district Tuesday, a spokesperson said they would not comment on those grooming allegations.

However, they did send a statement on Chiola’s termination, saying in part

"We employ almost 2,000 staff members in Livonia Public Schools. All personnel decisions are made with integrity and based on a deliberative review of the individual circumstances that are present. Recently, the administration decided to part ways with the coach in question based on a review of the totality of the facts including previous personnel history."

It'll be rainy today, and some snowflakes may even fly tomorrow.

Joe Biden turns 82, cementing status as oldest US president in office

President Joe Biden turned 82 years old on Wednesday, solidifying his spot as the oldest U.S. president in history.

The president, who has often had to answer questions about his health and stamina, has previously made jokes about being his age.

Biden was born November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He was the first of four children to Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden and Joseph Robinette Biden, Sr.

The Biden family then moved to Claymont, Delaware, where he graduated from the University of Delaware and Syracuse Law School and served on the New Castle County Council.

He was then elected to the U.S. Senate at 29 years old. Weeks prior to his election victory, he and his wife Neilia and daughter Naomi were killed, and sons Hunter and Beau were critically injured in a car accident. Biden had to be sworn in at his sons’ hospital bedsides.

He then married Jill Biden in 1977 and the couple gave birth to their daughter Ashley in 1980.

Biden represented Delaware for 36 years before becoming vice president to President Barack Obama.

In 2020, Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States at the age of 77.