ExxonMobil facing $150M lawsuit after triple Detroit gas station shooting

A man injured in a shooting at a Detroit gas station last month is suing for $150 million.

David Langston, Gregory Karlos Kelly, and Anthony Bowden were shot by another customer, Sam McCray, after clerk Al-Hassan Aiyash allegedly locked the men in the Mobil on McNichols near the Lodge Freeway on May 6. Kelly was killed, and Langston and Bowden were hurt.

Langston is now suing ExxonMobil. The lawsuit accuses ExxonMobil and Aiyash of gross negligence. The suit also claims that the station was understaffed, and the company did not have a policy on shoplifting, and failing to properly train staff on how to defuse hostile customers. McCray is also named in the lawsuit.

Aiyash, 22, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Bowden has previously filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil.