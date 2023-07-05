ExxonMobil sued in pair of deadly gas station shootings in Metro Detroit

ExxonMobil is facing a second massive lawsuit following two recent fatal gas station shootings in Metro Detroit

Last month an employee working at a Southfield Mobil shot and killed a customer over a dispute about beef jerky. At the time of the incident, the victim, Anthony McNary, was unarmed. And now the family is suing ExxonMobil for $100 million to hold them accountable for McNary’s death.

This is the second lawsuit for ExxonMobil in the past month. The first case involved Anthony Bowden who was an innocent bystander that got fatally shot at a different Mobil gas station in Detroit.

During Bowdin’s incident the Mobil employed locked Bowdin in the store with two other men and the suspected shooter who argued with another store employee over a $4 refund.

In both incidents the Mobil gas stations were unlicensed however both locations are Exxon franchises which allows the companies to control each store’s rights making them a part of a billion-dollar company.

The families of both cases are being represented by The Feiger Law Firm.

Attorney James Harrington



