Fake sports championship rings worth $982K seized in Ohio

Recently, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized shipments of fake championship sports rings that, if real, would cost $982,263.

From October through December, agents intercepted 56 shipments in Cincinnati that had 1,382 rings fake rings, as well as matching trophies, coming from China.

Some rings seized included Boston Red Sox World Series, LA Dodgers, Milwaukee Bucks, University of Kentucky Championship, and NASCAR Championship rings.

"Purchasing counterfeit sports memorabilia defunds our sports organizations," said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie, "the money profited from selling fake merchandise such as championship rings, is used to damage the United States economy and fund criminal enterprises. I am proud of the officers in Cincinnati, they work hard to protect our domestic businesses and stop illegal shipments."

The rings were cheaply made and lacked detail.

"Part of CBP’s mission is to protect American consumers from purchasing these counterfeit products," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director Field Operations-Chicago. "This seizure illustrates our commitment to stopping counterfeit products from China and protecting our nation’s economy and consumers from those intent on defrauding businesses and consumers alike."

