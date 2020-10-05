Family and friends remember 17-year-old Eastpointe mother allegedly killed by boyfriend

A Roseville family and community gathered this weekend to mourn the death of 17-year-old Kira Seymour, who police said was shot and killed by the father of her 6-week-old baby in Eastpointe last week.

Family and friends gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Roseville with broken hearts to honor Kira's life with a vigil after she was shot and killed last Wednesday. Balloons were released into the sky but the unimaginable grief is still setting in for the family.

"It’s just overwhelming what has happened. I can’t wrap my head around it but I have the strength to even be able to talk because of all the support we’re getting," said her father, Peter Seymour, Jr.

Peter remembers his daughter as a dedicated volleyball player, an 'A' student, and someone who lit up any room she walked into. He says the impact she had at Roseville High School is astounding and it became clear after her death.

"I had no idea the personal connection she made with so many people in the community, the students, the staff," he said.

According to police, Kira was shot and killed in a home on Rein Avenue near Norton in Eastpointe last week. Her family said she was visiting an on-and-off boyfriend who is the father of her infant daughter, Laylah.

That man, identified as 17-year-old Rayquan Taylor, is charged with manslaughter death by weapon aimed with intent but not malice and a felony firearm charge.

"I believe my daughter was murdered. You don’t just pick up a gun pointed at someone pull the trigger and say I’m sorry. That makes no sense," Peter said.

Now as Kira's family waits for answers to their questions they're incredibly grateful for the community showing up when they needed it most. That's something her family will always remember- just like they'll never forget Kira.

"She was my heart my soul she didn’t deserve what happened to her and I don’t know what it’s going to be like to try and be a grandpa without her being there. I love her and I’ll miss her forever," Peter said.

Kira's dad said her mom will raise Laylah. A GoFundMe has been started in Kira's honor, which you can find here.