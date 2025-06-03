Family of man fatally hit by state police detective wants justice after case dismissed

The Brief Samule Sterling was run down by a former MSP officer while he was fleeing in Kentwood last April. Sterling died from his injuries, while the case against ex-D/Sgt Brian Keely was recently dismissed. Attorney Ven Johnson is representing the Sterling family which is outraged at the case dismissal.



The Sterling family is asking for justice after criminal charges against a former Michigan State Police officer detective were dismissed in connection with the death of their son.

The backstory:

Samuel Sterling was fleeing a fugitive task force in Kentwood when he was fatally struck by former D/Sgt Brian Keely's vehicle on April 17, 2024.

Keely was charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for the death of Sterling in Kentwood.

"It was just unbelievable to me," said Michael Sterling, the victim's father.

"That’s something a parent should never have to teach their kid, to watch out for the law," said Andrica Sterling, the victim's mother.

Representing the family is Metro Detroit attorney Ven Johnson.

"I was very disappointed," Johnson said in a joint press conference Tuesday, "But fortunately there are ways to fix that. We have appeals, if that’s what Attorney General Dana Nessel decides to do."

Nessel originally filed charges against Keely who struck Sterling with his police vehicle to stop him from fleeing. Sterling later died from his injuries.

"That’s what he did," Johnson said. "And the officer are trained to run after him and take him into custody without running him over with a car. That’s not justice."

FOX 2 reached out to the attorney representing Keely, who released a statement:

"We are grateful that the court recognized this case for what it truly was — a law enforcement officer doing his job in a high-risk encounter with a known fugitive. This ruling not only vindicates our client but also sends a strong message in support of those who serve with honor and integrity every day."

Johnson blames racism.

"Sadly, white America thinks we’re so far ahead from where we were," Johnson said. "Are we?

"Let the system step up and do the right thing."

Sterling’s family is counting on other paths to justice, they said.

"Civil cases - we have two," Johnson said. "One in federal court in front of the same judge, for excessive force under federal law. And then we have a case for the negligent driving of the car in state court."

