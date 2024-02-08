Family of 11-year-old fatally shot while roller skating pleads for details

article

Balloons and letters of love have been left near the spot where 11-year-old Latrelle Mines was shot and killed earlier this year. No suspects have been arrested for his murder, and his family is asking for help.

On Jan. 7, Latrelle was rollerskating with his cousins on Detroit's east side when a sedan drove up Beaconsfield near Courville, stopped in front of Latrelle's cousin's house, shot the young boy, and drove off.

His parents drove him to a nearby hospital, but Latrelle died from his injuries.

"He was bright. He was a happy kid. He loved to play and dance, skating, he just loved to live his life," Latrelle's mother, Latresa Mines, said. "He just wanted to be a kid in so many ways."

Latrelle’s family has turned to Crime Stoppers, praying that somebody will hear their plea and give details on who killed the 11-year-old boy.

"It’s real sad when a kid can’t even be outside playing without getting killed or hurt and ain’t nobody saying anything," said Evette Mines, his grandmother.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for a tip that would lead to an arrest. All callers can remain anonymous.

"They should come forward and speak up, turn themself in," Latresa said. "No matter what anybody had going on, he was only 11-year-old, he did not deserve it."

The incident took place around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-Speak-Up.