Family of Detroit man says his death was by same suspect in murder suicide of Detroit city worker

Quentin Degriefferied was loved by many, most of all, by his foster mom Rosa Hayes.

"He was so outgoing, loveable, he was a comedian," she said.

Degriefferied would confide in her about his on again, off again relationship with Deontaz Jones.

"He put fear in my baby; he made Quentin's life a living hell."

She called the relationship controlling and abusive. Degriefferied told her if anything ever happened to him, Jones would be responsible.

On June 29, three days after anyone last heard from Quentin, they feared the worst.

During a welfare check at his Ewald Circle townhouse, his family made a horrible discovery.

"When they went in and covered their nose and backed out, I knew he was in there. He had been beaten," said Hayes.

Degriefferied was a homicide victim allegedly beaten to death. His family told police about Deontaz Jones.

"Based on the information we have received in this case it made that person a person of interest but not enough to arrest them," said Capt. Derrick Maye, Detroit police.

While police were working the case trying to gather hard evidence to make their person of interest a suspect. Another development arose.

"Sunday, we heard that (Jones) had killed himself. And I didn't believe it."

On July 5, Westland police say Deontaz Jones shot and killed himself after he allegedly shot and killed DeAndree Watson in his car on Willow Lane just a short distance away from Jones' apartment. Watson was a policy analyst and Detroit City Council assistant.

"It might have ended up at Westland but it started at Ewald Circle and someone needs to know," Hayes said.

Police still consider these open investigations urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.