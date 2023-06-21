Family of man fatally shot by Roseville police files $10M lawsuit against officer, city

The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Roseville police officer while armed with a knife in 2022 is suing the officer and the city for $10 million.

Frank Robles, 57, was shot by Officer Chad Lee on April 26, 2022, after he approached police with a 4-inch knife.

Frank Robles (right) as Roseville police confronted him

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office the day of the shooting, Robles crossed hit a semi-truck "nearly head-on" after crossing over into the other lane of traffic on Groesbeck. The sheriff said Robles got out of his truck with a knife in his hand. Witnesses reported his wrists were cut and immediately contacted police.

When police arrived, they found Robles in the road with the knife. According to the lawsuit filed this week, when Lee asked Robles if the car was his, he said, "What?". The suit said this showed that he was confused and disoriented during the encounter. He was described by the lawsuit as being "in a visible state of confusion."

Robles also allegedly said, "No," when Lee asked "if he was ‘good.’"

Authorities said police told him to drop the knife and continued to tell him to do so. When he failed to drop it, Lee shot at him and knocked him to the ground. Robles tried to get up with the knife in his hand and Lee fired several more shots.

The lawsuit alleges that Lee did not check to see if Robles was coherent or injured, nor verify that Robles could comprehend instructions before pulling his gun.

In the suit, the attorney argues gross negligence, saying that Lee failed to use non-lethal force and noting that he shot Robles multiple times, even when he was on the ground.

After the shooting, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office investigated and "did not develop any evidence to substantiate any criminal charges against Roseville Police Officer Chad Lee, who discharged his firearm at an armed subject, Frank Robles."

