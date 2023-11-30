Family questions bus driver's crash record • Oxford parents call for change • Jacob Hills' killer sentenced

A family is questioning how a bus driver who hit and killed their loved one was still on the job after more than a dozen crashes, including another fatality.

Geraldine Johnson was fired by the Detroit Department of Transportation after fatally running over 67-year-old Janice Bauer as she crossed the street with a walk signal in Downtown Detroit during the summer of 2023. This fatal crash was far from being Johnson's first driving incident.

"(It's) Ms. Johnson, again," one officer can be heard saying on the body camera after the crash over the summer. "You know how many times she hit somebody and kill somebody?"

In 2015, Johnson also hit and killed a passenger, Joey Davis, as he left the bus to get his bike off the rack in the front.

"At first. …you would think it's just a distracted bus driver, but our investigation has revealed it's way deeper than that," attorney Heather Atnip said. "I am concerned that there may be other bus drivers on the road right now, similarly situated, and there may be future victims."

After the 2015 crash, personnel records show that Johnson took about two years off on medical. According to a clause in her contract, an employee off the job for 18 months or more cannot be disciplined, and their record is wiped clean.

Bauer's family is now suing.

