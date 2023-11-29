Shooting ruled self-defense after Detroit gas station clerk fatally shoots teen

article

A Detroit gas station clerk acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a teen over the weekend, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

According to the prosecutor's office, Yaqoub Nagi, 17, walked into a gas station in the 9100 block of Dearborn Street just after 1:05 a.m. Saturday and walked behind the counter.

Authorities say Nagi was holding an object with his hands together pointing as if he had a handgun when confronted by the clerk. Because of this, the clerk fired at Nagi multiple times, killing him.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the clerk was defending himself under Michigan law.

"Last summer, there were a series of shootings at Detroit gas stations - some of them resulted in a loss of life. This case is yet another deadly shooting in a gas station, but the facts are very different. The evidence in this case shows that the actions of the store clerk were in lawful self-defense and as a result this office will not be charging him with any crime," Worthy said.