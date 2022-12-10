Family wants State police to take over cold case killing of 23-year-old EMU student

10-years later, the family of 23-year-old Julia Niswender is still searching for answers after she was found dead in a Ypsilanti apartment.

"It’s extremely hard to go about your day," said Kim Turnquist, the victim's mother. "I often stare outside, and you know, just think of her and breakdown.

Julia was a student at Eastern Michigan University. She was found in her off-campus apartment — drowned in her bathtub and her wrists bound.

On Sunday, family and friends gathered at Julia’s grave site to honor her and mark the ten-year anniversary of her passing.

"She was always the life of the party, so much so that at times it was hard for me to get a word in; we had a bond like no other; she was my best friend," said Jennifer Niswender, Julia's twin sister.

Jennifer and Kim now working with Lindsay Turner, who is from a victim advocacy group. While she’s not trained in law enforcement, she helped solve her sister-in-law’s murder case. Egypt Covington was found shot in the head in her Van Buren Township Home in 2017.

"If somebody tells you no, go to somebody else, someone is going to listen to you," said Lindsay Turner.

After ten years and no arrests in the case, the family has a simple request.

"We want the Michigan State Police to have Julia’s case, more resources than Ypsilanti police does,"

