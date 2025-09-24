Family of woman stabbed to death allegedly by husband: 'Didn't feel safe around him'

The Brief Sidney Davis was arraigned Wednesday for the stabbing murder of his estranged wife. Fatme Bassam Davis who went by Stella, was meeting him to exchange their son for a visit. Friends and family said Stella was in the process of leaving Sidney and had filed for divorce.



A Macomb County husband and wife were separated — and she had filed for divorce after a history of trouble, said those close to her.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Sidney Emmanuel Davis, Jr. stabbed his estranged wife to death at an arranged meeting to exchange their young son for a visit at the Hall Road Meijer gas station.

Sidney Davis was arraigned and held without bail Wednesday, while friends and family of Fatme Bassam Davis, who went by Stella, gathered at Great Bearaboo Brewing Company in Clinton Township.

Stella's brother Saif Mahmoud said she wanted to keep her son's father in her life despite her being separated from him.

"She didn’t feel safe around him," he said. "And in this terrible incident she thought he wanted to see his son and her loving her son very much, she didn’t want to keep him away from the father," said Saif Mahmoud, her brother. "She always thought about her son over herself. And it led to this horrible incident.

"Her last social media post was ‘I will flip this world upside down for my son, remember that.’ And that’s the last thing she ever posted on social. That should tell you how much she adores and loves her son."

The attack took place at about 5 p.m. outside the gas station, before moving inside. A clerk got involved trying to help Stella, 23, who died from her wounds.

Davis fled, called 911 to report her injured according to his attorney, before being arrested in Armada by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

The child is currently safe with his paternal grandmother.

Friends and family say she was a strong woman who grew up in the foster care system. She was known as a hard worker who loved her little boy Elliott very much.

"I think about Elliott every second of the day, how he’s never going to see her again and how it breaks me that someone could do this," said Robbyn Seal.

Although those who know her are heartbroken, their main goal now is making sure her son is taken care of.

"The only thing she would be telling us right now is 'Make sure my baby is safe,'" said Cady Guerrero. "And that is the only thing we want to do is take care of him - because she can't anymore.

"It sucks really bad because all we want is for her to be here - and it shouldn't have been her."

Genita Vezirovic said everyone is rallying around Stella's son while they process the tragedy.

"She has a village behind her that’s for sure," she said. "This village definitely helped her because it does take a village to raise a kid especially as a single mom. She did get a divorce and it was getting finalized. Some people can’t handle rejection."

Sidney Davis had no previous criminal history but due to the nature of the disturbing allegations, the judge withheld bond.

"I believe he's somebody of which the public needs to be protected from," he said. "Being that it's a life offense."

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family and her Stella Davis' son, Elliot. CLICK HERE.

Victim Stella Davis, left, and suspect Sidney Davis