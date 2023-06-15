Farmington Hills armed robbery suspect caught after high speed chase in SW Michigan; 2 others on the run

article

An armed robbery suspect is in custody after losing control and crashing during a police chase early Thursday in southwest Michigan.

Michigan State Police said the vehicle was involved in an armed robbery earlier in Farmington Hills, and troopers were alerted to be on the lookout for the vehicle around 2:10 a.m.

Troopers spotted the vehicle headed west on I-94 in Kalamazoo County around 3 a.m., police said. They tried to stop the vehicle in Paw Paw, but the driver fled, at times reaching speeds higher than 130 mph.

When troopers deployed stop sticks in Berrien County, the driver lost control and crashed into trees near Coloma.

Three people ran from the vehicle. The driver, a 22-year-old man from South Holland, Ill., was caught, while the other two suspects got away. Police believe someone picked those suspects up and they are no longer in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.