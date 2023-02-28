Farmington Hills hockey doctor now facing 27 sexual assault charges after numerous victims come forward

More victims continue to come forward with allegations against Dr. Zvi Levran, a Farmington Hills doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients.

Levran, who has provided medical assistance to youth hockey organizations in Michigan and Minnesota for the past 20 years, was first charged last October after a 19-year-old man accused him of sexually assaulting him during an exam.

Since then, more victims have accused Levran of sex crimes and the doctor has continued to have charges tacked on.

Levran was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. His bond is now set at more than $2.5 million.

He is now facing a total of 27 charges stemming from sex assault allegations.