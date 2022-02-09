Farmington Hills hookah bar owner, 3 employees charged for lying to police, cover up shooting

A shooting investigation at a Famington Hills hookah lounge alleges the owner and three employees were caught trying to cover up the crime.

"You can’t lie to the police - and you can’t cover up a crime scene - and we will prosecute you for that," said Karen McDonald.

McDonald, the Oakland County prosecutor says, here’s the proof. The owner of Vibe Hookah Lounge in Farmington Hills was charged – and three of his employees too, all allegedly were trying to cover it up and toss evidence after the January 29th early morning shooting.



"We also observed staff then cleaning the crime scene and concealing evidence, the staff then left with that evidence and closed the business," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King.



King says two men Devonte Johnson of Detroit and a 17-year-old friend – who is charged as a juvenile, retaliated against two other customers who walked into the hookah spot. They were hurt, but will recover.



Then, Johnson and his buddy left the scene and were on the run for less than a week, until the US Marshals caught them.



"If your intent is to commit a criminal act or violence to endanger that community, please know that the Farmington Hills Police Department will expend all resources to identify and prosecute you for that crime to the fullest extent of the law," said King.



During that investigation - the owner of the establishment, Amara Sinawi, is said to have lied to police about the shooting after trying to cover it up. The chief says his employees helped.



One of them - Baher Hana was arrested with 64 pounds of marijuana on him. For that, and possible other crimes – more charges could be on the way.

Hookah bar owner Amara Sinawi, left is charged with lying to police and attempting to hide evidence of a shooting with three employees (at right), prosecutors say.

The chief says Farmington Hills PD will be cracking down on problem businesses with undercover operations – and strictly enforcing business codes to make sure this doesn’t happen anywhere else.



"We will focus also on educating, and working with those business owners for voluntary compliance," King said. "And to increase the safety throughout our city."