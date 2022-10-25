Farmington Hills to add License Plate Recognition system to reduce crime

License Plate Recognition systems are on deck for Farmington Hills as another Metro Detroit community seeks high-tech solutions to investigate crimes.

City officials say LPR systems will reduce crime, but they're hitting a few snags in the process.

"It would be identifying vehicles that are wanted in violent crimes, felony crimes, missing person cases," King said.

Video of such devices showing how they function have been made by Flock Safety. The company is working with Farmington Hills on the initiative. City officials say they have budgeted for about 40 cameras that will be installed on utility poles across area intersections and along roadways.

But a snag has delayed the installation.

"We are currently working with Flock to address some MDOT and county road right of way permitting issues," King said.

Flock Safety says they are working with several Southeast Michigan police departments already.

"There's about 20 law enforcement agencies just in the Detroit area using the technology," said Holly Beilin. "We work with over 1,200 law enforcement agencies around the country in over 40 states."

Beilin, the company spokesperson, says police have credited LPRs with solving a big case in Hazel Park.

"What happened was a vehicle was reported stolen in Southfield I believe," she said. "The suspect was a Detroit individual and was driving near Hazel Park and was detected by one of Hazel Park's police cameras."

The cameras helped apprehend the suspect despite a police chase through several towns.

But despite the benefits, many people worry about their privacy. Farmington Hills officials say there is definitely a balancing act.

"There is absolutely no facial recognition aspects to this," King said, "It is no driver or occupant aspects to this. What these cameras are solely focused on, is the vehicle type and license plate registry through the Michigan Secretary of State."

Officials say they were approached by Flock Safety with this technology as part of a trial run.