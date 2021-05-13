Fatal crash closes Cherry Hill in Canton

A fatal two-vehicle crash in Canton has closed Cherry Hill between Lotz and Haggerty roads Thursday.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle who caused the crash died. and the second vehicle which was struck, fled the scene. It is described as a light-colored SUV.

The accident investigation on Cherry Hill is expected to take time, forcing drivers to seek an alternate route.

There are no details available yet about what led to the crash, stay with FOX 2 for more information as it comes in.