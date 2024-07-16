Fatal Lansing police shooting was justified, Michigan AG rules

The Lansing police officers who fatally shot a man last year acted in self-defense, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday.

As a result, Nessel declined to charge the officers who shot Stephen Romero while responding to a domestic violence situation in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue on Dec. 1, 2023.

After the shooting, police shared dispatch audio of 911 calls received that night, including one where Romero's wife said she had been slapped by her husband, who was "really drunk" and "was getting violent." She also told the dispatcher that Romero had a gun.

While headed to the scene, police said a second caller reported that Romero had fired a shot. That caller thought the victim had been shot.

"I hear a gunshot and I hear a female crying and screaming," the second caller said, adding that the victim and Romero were outside.

After, the victim's children called 911 while police were contacting Romero in the driveway.

"My stepdad slapped her," the victim's daughter said.

When asked if Romero shot the victim, the caller said that "he shot a gun to scare her."

Police also shared body cam footage of two officers approaching the suspect – one armed with a handgun and another with a rifle. Romero can be seen holding his hands toward an officer who yells "show me your hands." He has what appears to be two cell phones that he sets on the ground.

Officers order Romero to the ground, and he gets down on his knees. He then lifts his shirt, showing a handgun on his waistband. The video stops as Romero puts his hand near his waist.

Police said that is when he was shot.

Attorneys at the Department of Attorney General reviewed written reports from Lansing Police Department officers present at the scene, Lansing Police Department reports, body worn camera footage from the scene, a Michigan State Police Incident Report, Romero’s autopsy report, the Lansing Police Department’s 'response to resistance’ policy, 911 calls including one from Romero’s wife, and other material before deciding that the shooting was self-defense.

According to Nessel's office, shots were not fired until Romero's hand was on his pistol.