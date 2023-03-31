Father hit, killed in front of children while crossing Grand Rapids freeway after running out of gas

A man who ran out of gas on a freeway in Grand Rapids was hit and killed while trying to walk across the road Thursday night.

Michigan State Police said the 49-year-old man was with his 5- and 7-year-old children when he broke down on northbound US-131 near Wealthy before 11 p.m.

The man got out f the vehicle and walked his children across the road to the median. He then tried to cross back to the vehicle but was hit by another vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are using the tragedy to remind people to stay in their vehicles if they break down on the freeway.