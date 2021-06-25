Father of shooting suspect shares video he says proves it was in self-defense



A fight in a video leading to a shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. In it you see a woman with a knife, a man being jumped, and at one point he goes after another woman as he is being attacked.

Could the video of a man being jumped back up a shooting suspect's claim of self-defense? James Jones Sr. thinks so.

>>WATCH Randy Wimbley's report at 11 HERE or in the video player below.

FOX 2: "What are we looking at here, sir?"

"That's them jumping my son," he said.

His son, James Jones Jr. is in police custody for a shooting near Buffalo and East Lance in Detroit Tuesday.

Also in custody is Sedale Gilliam who called FOX 2 and said the shooting was in self-defense, before turning himself into police Wednesday.

"I was in fear for my life," he said on the phone call. "This s*** was self-defense. I was there looking for my brother who got jumped by a group of people."