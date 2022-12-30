FBI: Guns, illegal silencers seized after Michigan man drunkenly shoots through basement window

Police discovered guns and silencers at a Port Huron home after a neighbor discovered that their house had been shot in March.

According to a federal court filing, a resident on Howard Street heard noises on the evening of March 26. The next day, he discovered bullet holes in his siding and broken glass nearby, so he called police.

Police said they saw a neighbor's house had a boarded-up basement window, and it appeared the bullets came from there. They knocked on the door and talked with a woman who told them her boyfriend, Richard William Greer, was shooting inside the home the previous day.

Greer was arrested. According to the court document, Greer admitted to shooting a pistol in the basement while drunk. He also gave police permission to search the home and seize firearms.

A suspected silencer and a threaded rifle barrel (Photo: FBI)

During the search, authorities allegedly found 17 rifles and shotguns, three pistols, ammo, magazines, firearms accessories, and a suspected silencer. Silencers must be registered to the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record, but he had nothing registered to the record, authorities said.

In May, federal agents inspected the silencer and viewed photos from the March search. In those photos, they saw another suspected silencer and tools to make the parts. A warrant was obtained to search the home again.

A suspected silencer and tools to make the parts (Photo: FBI)

During the second search, federal agents allegedly found numerous suspected silencers.

Greer is charged with receipt or possession of a firearm made in violation of the National Firearm Act, two counts of possession of an unregistered NFA, and making a firearm in violation of NFA.

This comes after Greer was convicted of attempted discharging of a weapon toward a building for the March incident, according to records. He was sentenced in September and is currently on probation.