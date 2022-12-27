Macomb County firearms dealer accused of importing Glock switches from Russia

A federally licensed firearms dealer in Macomb County is accused of importing devices that convert semiautomatic guns into machine guns, commonly known as Glock switches.

According to the Department of Justice, Chase Farmer, 23, of St. Clair Shores, owns Clinton Township-based Shall Not Be Infringed LLC. From November 2020 until March 2021, authorities allege Farmer used a Russian website to order the switches and drop-in auto sears, which are also used to convert guns into automatic weapons.

READ: What is a Glock switch?

While ordering these items, authorities say Farmer used an alias and falsified details in his PayPal payments. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives found evidence of the crimes and evidence he did not keep proper records, authorities said.

Farmer was licensed to deal in firearms, but he was not licensed to import guns, federal authorities say.

Read Next: Glock switch, drug investigation leads to charges against 11 Michigan men

He was charged in a federal indictment with illegally importing Glock conversion devices from Russia and failing to keep proper records. He faces up to 10 years in prison.