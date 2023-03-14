FBI looking for additional sex trafficking victims in Michigan after 2 suspects charged

article

The FBI is trying to identify more victims of two people who they say trafficked minors for sex in Michigan.

Deshawn Allen and Cassidy Morse are accused of sex trafficking in the Eastern District of Michigan, including in Southfield and Flint. Allen used the alias "L.A." and Morse used the aliases "Kamore" and "K-Money."

Both suspects were indicted on charges last month.

Victims are asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.