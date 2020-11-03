Federal authorities watching elections in Eastpointe, Shelby Twp

Across Wayne County and Macomb County, law enforcement officers are working to ensure every vote is properly and safely entered in the 2020 Election.

Federal authorities are swooping in on several election races across the country including Eastpointe and Shelby Township to ensure that votes are safe and secure.

"Maybe they want to come and see how we're running things, maybe they learn something from us, I don't know," said Shelby Township Clerk Stang Grot. "We had the secretary of state observer here this morning, she said it's beautiful, no problem. I just talked to the people that you mentioned and they said no problem," Grot said.

As of 5 p.m., in both Macomb and Wayne County, there have been man major issues with voter intimidation. Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said they put undercover officers around polling locations to keep everyone safe.

"We have undercover officers as well as uniform officers and they're just low-key and they're not out to intimidate or threaten anyone," Fouts said.

Although there appears to be a higher than normal number of absentee ballots in Macomb County, that didn't prevent people from voting in person.

Advertisement

"No matter who wins the election I hope people are calm. Let's cannot get carried away we need a president, whoever it is, may the best man win," said Robert Sabolo.

Polls close at 8 p.m. across Michigan but results won't start coming in until later in the night.